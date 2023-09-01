Jack Suwinski vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, September 1 at 8:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 64 walks.
- Suwinski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 53 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Suwinski has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.191
|AVG
|.225
|.316
|OBP
|.354
|.362
|SLG
|.538
|18
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|33
|74/33
|K/BB
|71/31
|7
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Hudson (5-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.41 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
