Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, September 1 at 8:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 64 walks.

Suwinski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 53 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Suwinski has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .191 AVG .225 .316 OBP .354 .362 SLG .538 18 XBH 22 7 HR 15 23 RBI 33 74/33 K/BB 71/31 7 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings