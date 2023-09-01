The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 64 of 97 games this year (66.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (30.9%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 29 games this season (29.9%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 38 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .323 AVG .217 .358 OBP .264 .550 SLG .338 25 XBH 14 7 HR 4 33 RBI 19 32/11 K/BB 50/13 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings