The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Paul Goldschmidt to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 45, or 42.1%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has entered 95 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 40-55 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 134 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-36 29-37 23-31 38-41 41-48 20-24

