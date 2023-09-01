The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes ready for the first of a three-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (131).

Pittsburgh is 25th in baseball with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Pirates are 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (562 total runs).

The Pirates' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.383).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season.

In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Keller is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Keller is aiming for his 27th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Colin Selby Jordan Wicks 8/27/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals W 5-0 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals W 6-3 Away Colin Selby Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals W 4-1 Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Bailey Falter Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 9/4/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home - Freddy Peralta

