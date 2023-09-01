On Friday, September 1 at 8:15 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) at Busch Stadium. Mitch Keller will get the call for the Pirates, while Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the Cardinals.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-8, 4.01 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.41 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Pirates have a record of 15-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 20 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.