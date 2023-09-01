Player props are listed for Bryan Reynolds and Nolan Arenado, among others, when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Keller Stats

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (11-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Keller has 26 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 34th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 34th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Twins Aug. 19 6.0 7 2 2 12 1 vs. Reds Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 1 7 3 vs. Braves Aug. 8 5.0 9 3 3 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 5.0 9 8 8 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 125 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.326/.467 so far this year.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .269/.310/.442 so far this year.

Hayes has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Aug. 28 4-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 136 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.323/.491 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.368/.460 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

