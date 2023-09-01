The Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) and St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET. The Pirates are coming off a series victory over the Royals, and the Cardinals a series win over the Padres.

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (11-8) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (5-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-8, 4.01 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates will send Keller (11-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 4.01, a 3.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.253.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 26 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with 601 runs scored this season. They have a .254 batting average this campaign with 181 home runs (eighth in the league).

The Cardinals have gone 7-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 4.41 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.

Hudson enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Hudson is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.1 frames per start.

In four of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.