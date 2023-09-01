At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 18th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Steelers games hit the over.

Pittsburgh compiled 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . On defense, it ranked 13th, surrendering 330.4 yards per contest.

At home last season, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.

Pittsburgh went 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

Click here to read about Harris' 2023 fantasy outlook!

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

Should you draft Pickett in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Is Pickens worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Click here to learn more about Johnson's 2023 fantasy value!

Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +40000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.