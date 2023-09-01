West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in West Virginia Today

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UL Monroe (-5.5)

UL Monroe (-5.5) Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.