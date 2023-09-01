West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-4.5)

Cavaliers (-4.5) Cavaliers Moneyline: -175

-175 Rockets Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 214.5

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, YES (Watch on Fubo)

KJZZ, YES (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nets (-3.5)

Nets (-3.5) Nets Moneyline: -165

-165 Jazz Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 234.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

TSN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-11.5)

Raptors (-11.5) Raptors Moneyline: -650

-650 Hornets Moneyline: +475

+475 Total: 224.5

Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta TV Channel: BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Flames (+105)

Flames (+105) Total: 6.5

Maine Black Bears vs. UCF Knights

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UCF (-15.5)

UCF (-15.5) UCF Moneyline: -1600

-1600 Maine Moneyline: +900

+900 Total: 136.5

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Chicago State Cougars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Chicago State (-3.5)

Chicago State (-3.5) Chicago State Moneyline: -165

-165 UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 144.5

Murray State Racers vs. Little Rock Trojans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Little Rock (-1.5)

Little Rock (-1.5) Little Rock Moneyline: -120

-120 Murray State Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 151.5

UCSD Tritons vs. Sacramento State Hornets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Sacramento State (-1.5)

Sacramento State (-1.5) Sacramento State Moneyline: -115

-115 UCSD Moneyline: -105

-105 Total: 137.5

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+155)

Kraken (+155) Total: 6

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-3.5)

Clippers (-3.5) Clippers Moneyline: -175

-175 Pacers Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 247.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.