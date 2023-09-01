West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.
Wanting to wager on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.
Games to Bet on Today
East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Utah State Aggies
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Logan, Utah
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Spread Favorite: Utah State (-17.5)
- Total: 143.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rockets (-8.5)
- Rockets Moneyline: -350
- Mavericks Moneyline: +280
- Total: 225.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: San Francisco (-11.5)
- Total: 130.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Marist Red Foxes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)
- Total: 125.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 76ers (-8.5)
- 76ers Moneyline: -350
- Raptors Moneyline: +260
- Total: 229.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
SMU Mustangs vs. Murray State Racers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Murray, Kentucky
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Murray State (-5.5)
- Total: 139.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New Mexico State Aggies vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-6.5)
- Total: 146.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chattanooga Mocs vs. Milwaukee Panthers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Milwaukee (-3.5)
- Total: 151.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-140)
- Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+115)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Montana State Bobcats vs. CSU Northridge Matadors
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Northridge, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: CSU Northridge (-5.5)
- Total: 144.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.