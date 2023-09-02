Connor Joe and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals and Drew Rom on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)



Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .245.

In 54.5% of his games this season (60 of 110), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (23.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.5%).

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .280 AVG .213 .394 OBP .293 .441 SLG .404 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 22 RBI 11 42/27 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings