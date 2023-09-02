Connor Joe vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Connor Joe and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals and Drew Rom on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .245.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (60 of 110), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (23.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.5%).
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.280
|AVG
|.213
|.394
|OBP
|.293
|.441
|SLG
|.404
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|11
|42/27
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Rom (0-2) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
