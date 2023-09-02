Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 64 walks while batting .206.

In 46.1% of his games this year (53 of 115), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 36 games this year (31.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .191 AVG .221 .316 OBP .349 .362 SLG .529 18 XBH 22 7 HR 15 23 RBI 33 74/33 K/BB 71/31 7 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings