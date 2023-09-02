Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .239.
- Bae is batting .263 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Bae has had a hit in 44 of 82 games this season (53.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).
- In 82 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (19.5%), with two or more RBI in six of them (7.3%).
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Connor Joe
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.237
|AVG
|.241
|.305
|OBP
|.310
|.316
|SLG
|.312
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|33/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Rom (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.