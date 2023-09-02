Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .268.
- Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (65 of 98), with at least two hits 30 times (30.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 98), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 38 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.323
|AVG
|.217
|.358
|OBP
|.263
|.550
|SLG
|.335
|25
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|19
|32/11
|K/BB
|51/13
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Rom (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
