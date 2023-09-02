Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .268.

Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (65 of 98), with at least two hits 30 times (30.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 98), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.6% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 38 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .323 AVG .217 .358 OBP .263 .550 SLG .335 25 XBH 14 7 HR 4 33 RBI 19 32/11 K/BB 51/13 4 SB 5

