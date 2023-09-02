Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .259 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Peguero has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.8%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his games this year, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), with two or more runs four times (12.5%).

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .292 AVG .233 .340 OBP .292 .500 SLG .417 4 XBH 5 3 HR 3 12 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 17/5 3 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings