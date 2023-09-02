Liover Peguero vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .259 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Peguero has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.8%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), with two or more runs four times (12.5%).
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.292
|AVG
|.233
|.340
|OBP
|.292
|.500
|SLG
|.417
|4
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|17/5
|3
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Rom (0-2) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
