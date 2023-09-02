Miguel Andújar vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Drew Rom) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Andújar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .156.
- This year, Andujar has totaled at least one hit in three of 12 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this year, Andujar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Connor Joe
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.067
|AVG
|.235
|.067
|OBP
|.316
|.133
|SLG
|.588
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|6
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Rom (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.