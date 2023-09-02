Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) will match up against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+125). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Drew Rom - STL (0-2, 8.00 ERA) vs Thomas Hatch - PIT (1-1, 3.20 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 66 times and won 30, or 45.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 15-16 (winning 48.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 45, or 42.1%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 22-29 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Connor Joe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

