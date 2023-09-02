Sportsbooks have listed player props for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 126 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .265/.325/.465 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 94 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .246/.367/.385 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI (136 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .274/.321/.487 slash line so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .276/.365/.456 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

