The Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) ride a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cardinals will look to Drew Rom (0-2) against the Pirates and Thomas Hatch (1-1).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-2, 8.00 ERA) vs Hatch - PIT (1-1, 3.20 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Thomas Hatch

The Pirates are sending Hatch (1-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .280 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his 13 appearances.

Thomas Hatch vs. Cardinals

He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 17th in the league with 603 total runs scored while batting .253 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .426 slugging percentage (ninth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 182 home runs (eighth in the league).

In three innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Hatch has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .200.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom will get the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has pitched to an 8.00 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5 walks per nine across two games.

Drew Rom vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 566 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 131 home runs, 27th in the league.

The Pirates have gone 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

