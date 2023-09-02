At +5000, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 18 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 2.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last season, the Steelers were 4-4. Away, they were 5-4.

When favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. As underdogs, the Steelers went 5-6.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +40000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

