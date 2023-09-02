The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) and Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will battle in a matchup at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is TCU vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: TCU 52, Colorado 11

TCU 52, Colorado 11 TCU won 90.9% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (10-1).

The Horned Frogs played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Colorado was the underdog 10 times and won one of those games.

The Buffaloes did not win as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 90.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: TCU (-20.5)



TCU (-20.5) TCU beat the spread 10 times in 15 games last year.

The Horned Frogs covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or more last season.

Colorado won just twice against the spread last year.

The Buffaloes were winless ATS (0-7) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (63.5)



Over (63.5) TCU played 10 games with more than 63.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

TCU played in three games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 63.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 9.3 fewer points per game (54.2) a season ago than this matchup's total of 63.5 points.

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.1 62 64 Implied Total AVG 36.1 36.3 35.9 ATS Record 10-4-1 5-2-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 5-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 39.1 38 40.2 ATS Record 2-10-0 2-4-0 0-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-3-0 3-3-0 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 1-4 0-5

