The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) will look to upset the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC/Peacock

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

West Virginia vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

West Virginia vs. Penn State Betting Trends

West Virginia compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.

Penn State went 9-3-1 ATS last season.

The Nittany Lions covered the spread once when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

