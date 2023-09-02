West Virginia vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) will look to upset the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. West Virginia matchup.
West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
West Virginia vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1400
|+800
|DraftKings
|Penn State (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1450
|+850
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1600
|+860
|PointsBet
|Penn State (-20.5)
|-
|-1429
|+800
|Tipico
|Penn State (-20.5)
|-
|-
|-
West Virginia vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- West Virginia compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.
- Penn State went 9-3-1 ATS last season.
- The Nittany Lions covered the spread once when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
