The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .247 with 74 walks and 54 runs scored.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 64 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (25.5%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .271 AVG .222 .380 OBP .362 .397 SLG .373 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 21 50/35 K/BB 50/39 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings