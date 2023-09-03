The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .247 with 74 walks and 54 runs scored.
  • He ranks 100th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 64 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
  • He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28 games this year (25.5%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 54
.271 AVG .222
.380 OBP .362
.397 SLG .373
15 XBH 14
5 HR 7
21 RBI 21
50/35 K/BB 50/39
5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Thompson (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
