Andrew McCutchen vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .247 with 74 walks and 54 runs scored.
- He ranks 100th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 64 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (25.5%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.271
|AVG
|.222
|.380
|OBP
|.362
|.397
|SLG
|.373
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|21
|50/35
|K/BB
|50/39
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Thompson (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
