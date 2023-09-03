Bryan Reynolds vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 127 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .463.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 87 of 121 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 31 times (25.6%).
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (14.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 121 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.240
|AVG
|.287
|.318
|OBP
|.330
|.389
|SLG
|.530
|21
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|39
|44/24
|K/BB
|63/17
|3
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
