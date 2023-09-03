After batting .273 with three doubles, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Zack Thompson) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .266.

Delay has recorded a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including nine multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Delay has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year (12 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .264 AVG .269 .329 OBP .333 .306 SLG .448 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 14/6 K/BB 21/6 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings