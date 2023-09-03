On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .243 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318.

In 54.2% of his 83 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 83 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .237 AVG .248 .305 OBP .314 .316 SLG .317 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 10 33/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings