On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .243 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318.
  • In 54.2% of his 83 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 83 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 44
.237 AVG .248
.305 OBP .314
.316 SLG .317
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 10
33/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Thompson (3-5) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.