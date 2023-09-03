Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .243 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318.
- In 54.2% of his 83 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 83 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.237
|AVG
|.248
|.305
|OBP
|.314
|.316
|SLG
|.317
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|33/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Thompson (3-5) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
