Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 65 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (11.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has driven in a run in 29 games this year (29.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 99 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.323
|AVG
|.213
|.358
|OBP
|.261
|.550
|SLG
|.329
|25
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|19
|32/11
|K/BB
|51/14
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 137 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.