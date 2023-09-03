Liover Peguero and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is hitting .265 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Peguero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
  • Peguero has had a hit in 18 of 33 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).
  • He has homered in 18.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 42.4% of his games this season (14 of 33), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.292 AVG .246
.340 OBP .300
.500 SLG .415
4 XBH 5
3 HR 3
12 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 17/5
3 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 137 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Thompson (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
