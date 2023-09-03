Liover Peguero vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Liover Peguero and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .265 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Peguero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- Peguero has had a hit in 18 of 33 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this season (14 of 33), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.246
|.340
|OBP
|.300
|.500
|SLG
|.415
|4
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|17/5
|3
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 137 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Thompson (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
