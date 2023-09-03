Miguel Andújar vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Miguel Andujar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .167.
- In four of 13 games this year (30.8%), Andujar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (23.1%), Andujar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.067
|AVG
|.238
|.067
|OBP
|.304
|.133
|SLG
|.571
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
