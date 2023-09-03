Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to outdo Joshua Palacios and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 132 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 573 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.377 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (8-13) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed nine innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Royals W 5-0 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals W 6-3 Away Colin Selby Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals W 4-1 Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton

