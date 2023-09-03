How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to outdo Joshua Palacios and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 132 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 573 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.377 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (8-13) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed nine innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Greinke
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Colin Selby
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|W 4-1
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Angel Zerpa
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Dakota Hudson
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-6
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Charlie Morton
