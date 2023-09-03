On Sunday, September 3, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +125. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.92 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-13, 4.20 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 30, or 44.8%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 15-17 (46.9%).

St. Louis has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (42.6%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 22-29 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

