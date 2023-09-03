Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cardinals on September 3, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 127 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.324/.463 on the season.
- Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 74 walks and 42 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .247/.371/.385 slash line on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Thompson Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (3-5) for his fifth start of the season.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 6
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 137 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.321/.485 slash line on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 142 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.363/.453 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
