There will be four round of 16 matches today in the US Open, with a match between No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul and No. 47 Ben Shelton as the headliner. All the tennis action from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is available online via ESPN.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: September 3

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 3

Match Round Match Time Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton Round of 16 12:00 PM ET Rinky Hijikata vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 16 3:00 PM ET Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 16 5:00 PM ET Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 16 7:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Paul vs. Shelton

Through 20 tournaments so far this year, Paul is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 36-19.

Shelton has failed to win any of his 20 tournaments this year, putting up an overall 12-20 match record.

Through 55 matches this year (across all court types), Paul has played 27.3 games per match and won 53.9% of them.

Through 34 matches so far this year on hard courts, Paul has played 27 games per match and won 55.0% of them.

Paul has won 26.5% of his return games this year, and 80.6% of his service games.

So far this year, Shelton has played 32 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 48.6% game winning percentage. He averages 29.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

Shelton averages 29.2 games per match and 10.3 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts this year.

Shelton is 382-for-468 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 81.6%) and 74-for-470 in return games (15.7%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Jack Draper Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Carlos Alcaraz Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Matteo Arnaldi Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 32 Andrey Rublev Arthur Rinderknech 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 Round of 32 Jannik Sinner Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 32 Alex de Minaur Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 32 Alexander Zverev Grigor Dimitrov 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 Round of 32 Daniil Medvedev Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 Round of 32

