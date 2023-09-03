Vinny Capra vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Vinny Capra (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Vinny Capra Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Vinny Capra At The Plate
- Capra has a double and two walks while hitting .200.
- In three of seven games this season, Capra got a hit, but only one each time.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Capra has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
Vinny Capra Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.250
|OBP
|.333
|.250
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Thompson (3-5) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
