On Sunday, Vinny Capra (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Vinny Capra Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
Vinny Capra At The Plate

  • Capra has a double and two walks while hitting .200.
  • In three of seven games this season, Capra got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Capra has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vinny Capra Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
.250 AVG .143
.250 OBP .333
.250 SLG .286
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
2/0 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals are sending Thompson (3-5) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
