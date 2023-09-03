Natasha Cloud leads the Washington Mystics (17-19) into a road game against Jordin Canada and the Los Angeles Sparks (15-21) at Galen Center on Sunday, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Washington fell short of victory by a final score of 84-75 versus Las Vegas in their last outing. The team was led by Elena Delle Donne's 17 points and Brittney Sykes' 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Led by Nneka Ogwumike (11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 40.0 FG%) and Karlie Samuelson (10 PTS, 3 STL, 57.1 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT), Los Angeles ended its last matchup losing 72-61 against Seattle.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-190 to win)

Mystics (-190 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+155 to win)

Sparks (+155 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are posting 80.3 points per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while surrendering 81.1 points per contest (fifth-ranked).

Washington has been falling short in terms of rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (32.4) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (35.9).

The Mystics are putting up 18.9 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the WNBA in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, things are clicking for Washington, who is averaging 12.6 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 14.9 turnovers per contest (best).

The Mystics are draining 7.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in league). They have a 33.1% shooting percentage (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Washington is allowing 8.0 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 35.0% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics' offense has been much better in home games (83.1 PPG) compared to away games (77.3 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been much better in home games (78.6 PPG allowed) when compared to road games (83.8 PPG allowed).

Washington rebounds better at home than on the road (32.7 RPG at home, 32.1 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.4 at home, 36.4 on the road).

The Mystics average 19.5 assists per home contest, 1.3 more than their road game average in 2023 (18.2). In 2023, Washington has more turnovers at home than on the road (12.7 turnovers per game at home versus 12.5 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (15.5 per game at home versus 14.3 on the road).

This year, the Mystics average 8.0 made three-pointers per game at home and 7.1 on the road (while making 34.7% from distance in home games compared to 31.3% on the road).

This year, Washington is averaging 8.2 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.8 on the road (while allowing 34.4% shooting from distance in home games compared to 35.9% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have gone 15-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mystics have gone 9-3 (75%).

Washington has covered the spread 16 times in 35 games.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, Washington is 6-7 against the spread.

The Mystics have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

