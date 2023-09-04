Alfonso Rivas -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is batting .203 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 40.7% of his 27 games this season, Rivas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 27 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 27 games so far this year.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 2
.185 AVG .143
.207 OBP .143
.333 SLG .286
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
9/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes (9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 18th, 1.091 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
