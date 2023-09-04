Andrew McCutchen vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .251 with 75 walks and 54 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 117th in slugging.
- McCutchen has recorded a hit in 65 of 111 games this year (58.6%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 28 games this season (25.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.271
|AVG
|.229
|.380
|OBP
|.369
|.397
|SLG
|.378
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|21
|50/35
|K/BB
|50/40
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
