Connor Joe vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .243 with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
- In 61 of 112 games this season (54.5%) Joe has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 of 112 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.280
|AVG
|.211
|.394
|OBP
|.291
|.441
|SLG
|.405
|18
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|13
|42/27
|K/BB
|57/17
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.