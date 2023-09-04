Jack Suwinski vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 65 walks.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (15.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (36 of 117), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 117 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.191
|AVG
|.216
|.316
|OBP
|.346
|.362
|SLG
|.517
|18
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|33
|74/33
|K/BB
|72/32
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
