Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (15.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (36 of 117), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 41 of 117 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 57
.191 AVG .216
.316 OBP .346
.362 SLG .517
18 XBH 22
7 HR 15
23 RBI 33
74/33 K/BB 72/32
7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes (9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.