The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .243.

Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 over the course of his last games.

Bae has gotten a hit in 45 of 83 games this year (54.2%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (18.1%).

In 83 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Bae has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .237 AVG .248 .305 OBP .314 .316 SLG .317 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 10 33/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

