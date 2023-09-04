Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .243.
- Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 over the course of his last games.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 45 of 83 games this year (54.2%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (18.1%).
- In 83 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Bae has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.237
|AVG
|.248
|.305
|OBP
|.314
|.316
|SLG
|.317
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|33/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-7) to make his 28th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
