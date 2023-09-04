Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 4.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-7), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been victorious in 46, or 42.2%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won seven of 15 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (577 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

