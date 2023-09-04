Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at PNC Park against Corbin Burnes, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Pirates are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-200). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -200 +165 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 46, or 42.2%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 75 of 137 chances this season.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-36 31-38 23-32 40-41 42-48 21-25

