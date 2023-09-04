Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 133 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 577 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Royals W 6-3 Away Colin Selby Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals W 4-1 Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - -

