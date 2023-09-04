How to Watch the Pirates vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 133 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 577 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Colin Selby
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|W 4-1
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Angel Zerpa
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Dakota Hudson
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-6
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Charlie Morton
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
