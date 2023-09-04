Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) in the series opener at PNC Park on Monday, September 4. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+165). The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-7, 3.55 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 66 times and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Brewers have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 3-1 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (42.2%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 7-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Connor Joe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.