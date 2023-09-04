Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
The Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) and Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) square off on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at PNC Park.
The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-7), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-7, 3.55 ERA) vs TBA - PIT
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- Burnes (9-7) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.55 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in 27 games this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 28-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 18th, 1.091 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates
- The Pirates are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .386 (25th in the league) with 133 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 3-for-42 with a double and four RBI over 13 innings.
