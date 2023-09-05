Alfonso Rivas vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Alfonso Rivas -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .208.
- Rivas has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 28 games so far this year.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .167 to his opponents.
