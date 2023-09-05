Alfonso Rivas -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .208.

Rivas has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 28 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings