Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 112 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 29 games this season (25.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 39.3% of his games this season (44 of 112), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .277 AVG .229 .383 OBP .369 .411 SLG .378 17 XBH 14 5 HR 7 22 RBI 21 50/35 K/BB 50/40 5 SB 6

