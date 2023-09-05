Andrew McCutchen vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 112 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 29 games this season (25.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 39.3% of his games this season (44 of 112), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Alfonso Rivas
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Ji-Hwan Bae
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.277
|AVG
|.229
|.383
|OBP
|.369
|.411
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|21
|50/35
|K/BB
|50/40
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .167 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.