Bryan Reynolds vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (129) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.
- In 89 of 123 games this year (72.4%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43 games this season (35.0%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this year (54 of 123), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.240
|AVG
|.286
|.317
|OBP
|.329
|.391
|SLG
|.525
|22
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|39
|46/24
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .167 batting average against him.
