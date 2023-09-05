Bryan Reynolds -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (129) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.

In 89 of 123 games this year (72.4%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 43 games this season (35.0%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.9% of his games this year (54 of 123), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 63 .240 AVG .286 .317 OBP .329 .391 SLG .525 22 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 39 46/24 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 8

