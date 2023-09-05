Connor Joe vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .240 with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 61 of 113 games this year (54.0%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (15.0%).
- In 8.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (24.8%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (40 of 113), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.273
|AVG
|.211
|.386
|OBP
|.291
|.430
|SLG
|.405
|18
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|13
|43/27
|K/BB
|57/17
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .167 to opposing batters.
